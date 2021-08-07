Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of ETN opened at $162.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.80. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $95.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

