Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.59.

NYSE:ETN opened at $162.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.80. Eaton has a 12 month low of $95.96 and a 12 month high of $164.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

