Eaton Vance Management Invests $61,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,991.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

