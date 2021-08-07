Eaton Vance Management Invests $63,000 in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $112,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,189,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,780,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $38,970,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

PEGA stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.75 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

