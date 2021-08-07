Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

NYSE SMG opened at $164.09 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

