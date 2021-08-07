Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Exelixis by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

