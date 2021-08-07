Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $9.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

