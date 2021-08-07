Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecovyst updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 445,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,146. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

