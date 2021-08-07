Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Eden has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00864573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00099895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00041192 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

