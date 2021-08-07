Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 107,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,163,828 shares.The stock last traded at $50.71 and had previously closed at $46.05.
The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10.
About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
