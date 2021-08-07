Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 107,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,163,828 shares.The stock last traded at $50.71 and had previously closed at $46.05.

The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

