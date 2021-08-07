Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.
ESALY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 396,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,789. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41. Eisai has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $129.79.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
