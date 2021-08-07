Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

ESALY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 396,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,789. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41. Eisai has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ESALY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

