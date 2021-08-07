Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of EGO stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $3,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 149,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.