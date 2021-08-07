electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Issues Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. electroCore updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of electroCore stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 25,833,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,905. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688 in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, electroCore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

