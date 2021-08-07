Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 132,692 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total value of $2,555,075.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total value of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

NYSE LLY opened at $263.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

