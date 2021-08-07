Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $263.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $270.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

