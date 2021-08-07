EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. EMCORE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

EMKR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.