Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,728,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,391,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HAYW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 533,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,708. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
