Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,728,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,391,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 533,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,708. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

