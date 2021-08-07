Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $17,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 333,737 shares in the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

