Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

TRIN stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 230,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.82.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

