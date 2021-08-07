Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,669,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 53.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 17,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 77.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 118.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,925,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

