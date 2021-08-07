Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 34,340 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 187.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,828. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

