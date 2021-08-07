Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 71,200 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 40,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 782,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.