Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $90.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.81. 403,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,054. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $3,609,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

