Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $88.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after acquiring an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Encore Wire by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $20,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

