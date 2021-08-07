Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.42.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.68.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7217356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

