Enecuum Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and $283,725.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.26 or 0.00889929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00100562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,748,067 coins and its circulating supply is 190,498,061 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

