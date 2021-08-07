Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 613,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.21. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $23.69.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

