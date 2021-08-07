Enerplus’ (ERF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.66.

TSE ERF traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,480,903.32. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

