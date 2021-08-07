Eni S.p.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for ENI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE E opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $139,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $214,000.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

