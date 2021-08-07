Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 848,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

