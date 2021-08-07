Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Get Envela alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Envela in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envela has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envela will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Envela by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Envela by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Envela by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envela (ELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.