Enzyme (MLN) Trading Up 23.1% This Week

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $95.02 or 0.00216312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $170.35 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

