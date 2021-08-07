EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

NYSE EPAM opened at $598.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $525.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $291.51 and a fifty-two week high of $601.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

