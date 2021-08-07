EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $689.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $517.00 to $689.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. VTB Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $512.00.

NYSE EPAM traded up $8.36 on Friday, hitting $598.02. 321,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,951. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.50. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $291.51 and a 52-week high of $601.80.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

