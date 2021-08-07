Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equinox Gold traded as low as C$8.18 and last traded at C$8.19. 171,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 748,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.69.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

