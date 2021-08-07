Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on FGETF. Citigroup raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $10.80 on Friday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.