Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.94). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,977,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.