Era Swap Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.85 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and $28,309.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

