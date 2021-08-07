ESCO Technologies (ESE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

