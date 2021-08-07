Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.90 on Friday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $152,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,272 shares of company stock valued at $679,149 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

