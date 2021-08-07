Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Essential Utilities updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.640-$1.690 EPS.

NYSE WTRG opened at $50.51 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.