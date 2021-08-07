Essex Savings Bank Buys 452 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

