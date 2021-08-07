Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $282.12. 1,450,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

