Essex Savings Bank Has $277,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,734,000 after purchasing an additional 272,186 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 632,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.