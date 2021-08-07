Essex Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 1,500 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.33. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

