Essex Savings Bank Takes $208,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 117,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $215,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 88.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

NYSE BK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.16. 5,598,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

