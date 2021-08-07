EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.16.

ESLOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.03. The stock had a trading volume of 98,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13, a P/E/G ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.98. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

