Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

