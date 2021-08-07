Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $195.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $204.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist dropped their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $178.36 on Thursday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

