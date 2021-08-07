EUNO Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and $7,266.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.06 or 0.01130284 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000093 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,279,179,333 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

